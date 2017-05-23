Econolodge, Newport, Oregon Sold by C...

Econolodge, Newport, Oregon Sold by Crystal Investment Property LLC

Joseph P. Kennedy, President of Crystal Investment Property, LLC, exclusively represented the Buyer in the purchase of the Econolodge in Newport, Oregon. The 44-room roadside motel is located adjacent to Highway 101 on the Central Oregon Coast.

