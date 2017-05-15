DusitPrincess Moonrise Beach Resort to Open in Vietnam
Thailand-based Dusit International will make its Vietnam debut this December with the opening of the DusitPrincess Moonrise Beach Resort on the country's largest island, Phu Quoc. Thailand-based Dusit International will make its Vietnam debut this December with the opening of the DusitPrincess Moonrise Beach Resort on the country's largest island, Phu Quoc.
