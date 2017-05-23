Discover Ramadan at courtyard by Marr...

Discover Ramadan at courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi

14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, and it's time to think: which place to choose for the best Iftar to break fasting. This year in Courtyard by Marriott has prepared several options for our dearest guests: whether dinner with your family, friends or traditional food just within a quietness of your room.

Read more at Al Bawaba.

Chicago, IL

