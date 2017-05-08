Davidson Hotels Adds Hotel Viking Newport to Portfolio

Davidson Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of Hotel Viking, an iconic 208-room historic property in Newport, Rhode Island, into its portfolio, under its luxury and lifestyle division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts. Davidson Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of Hotel Viking, an iconic 208-room historic property in Newport, Rhode Island, into its portfolio, under its luxury and lifestyle division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts.

