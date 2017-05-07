Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.392 Million Position in MGM Resorts International
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,798 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC