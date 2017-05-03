Comey Says He's `Nauseous' for Possibly Tipping Election
FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his agency's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email use while she was Secretary of State and the current threat posed by Russia. Barry Sternlicht, chairman and chief executive officer at Starwood Capital Group, discusses the retail sector, the Trump administration and his thoughts on investing.
