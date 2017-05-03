Choice Hotels Comfort Brand Gets Aggressive in U.S. Growth Plans
On Wednesday Choice Hotels Int'l said that its Comfort Hotel brands is continuing its "aggressive" U.S. expansion initiative, with the expectation that 56 new properties will open this year. Shares of Rockville, Md.-based Choice Hotels were slightly lower this afternoon, down 0.84% to $64.60 on light volume.
