Canada's Ecoasis mulls sale of Bear Mountain resort - sources
May 3 Ecoasis, a Canadian real estate developer, has started a strategic review of the Bear Mountain resort in British Columbia, which could lead to a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Any deal would include 772 acres in the resort area, one of the biggest pieces of land that is expected to come up for sale in Canada this year, as well as contracts to run two golf courses, a Westin hotel and a spa, the sources said, declining to be named as the matter is not yet public.
