Boy, 4, is run over, killed after escaping parents' hotel room, troopers say

A 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning after apparently escaping his parents' hotel room and wandering onto John Young Parkway, troopers say. Troopers say a 56-year-old man driving a 1997 Ford van heading north on John Young Parkway struck something in the road about 2:05 a.m. and immediately pulled over to find the boy dead.

