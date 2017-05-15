Avani Hotels Acquires Metro Suites in Auckland, New Zealand
In a deal worth over NZD 11 million, the Metro Suites business currently operates in the luxury 40-storey tower and will be transformed through a major room refurbishment programme. Upon completion in October 2017, the property will be rebranded as Metropolis AVANI Residences, signalling the AVANI brand's debut in New Zealand.
