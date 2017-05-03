AccorHotels Faces AGM Battle Over Double Voting Rights
Europe's largest hotel group has seen some big changes in its shareholder base recently, with investors from China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar now holding a combined 29 percent stake. Soon, these shareholders - which include Chinese competitor Shanghai Jin Jiang - could qualify for double voting rights under rules adopted by the French company.
