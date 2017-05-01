A feast for the eyes and ears: Majid Al Futtaim brings region's...

A feast for the eyes and ears: Majid ...

The hotel will feature cinema-themed suites inspired by blockbuster movies, Bollywood and more, in addition to an outdoor cinema developed in collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, owner of the VOX Cinemas brand in the Middle East. Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has joined hands with Marriott International to launch the region's first cinema-themed hotel concept at Aloft Dubai City Centre Deira in Dubai, UAE.

