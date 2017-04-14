Wynn Resorts, Limited to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning April 24, 2017
Nasdaq today announced that Wynn Resorts, Limited , will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 IndexA and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index prior to market open on Monday, April 24, 2017. Wynn Resorts, Limited will replace TripAdvisor, Inc. in the indexes.
