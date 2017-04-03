Wynn removes polluted soil at Massachusetts casino site
Wynn Resorts says it's removed the contaminated soil from the future site of its more than $2 billion Boston-area casino. The process to clean up the 33-acre, former Monsanto chemical plant site along the Mystic River in Everett required removing more than 630,000 tons of contaminated soil.
