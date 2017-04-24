Wyndham Opens Two Wyndham Grand Hotels in Paraguay and Uruguay
With the debut of its upper-upscale Wyndham Grand brand in Asuncion, Paraguay, and Montevideo, Uruguay, 10 of the company's 18 brands operate in 11 countries across the continent.
