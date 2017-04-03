Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai Hotel Opens
Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai is home to 477 rooms and suites, including 352 guestrooms, 85 suites and 40 hotel apartments located across 16 floors. This weekend, Viceroy Hotel Group raised the curtains to unveil Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai, a stunning beachfront resort at the center of Dubai's thriving hospitality landscape.
