The Latest: Shops reopen after fire at Bellagio retail annex

The Latest on a fire that damaged the roof of a shopping annex at the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip : A hotel official says shops and restaurants have reopened at a Bellagio resort retail annex while authorities assess damage from a Thursday night fire on the roof. MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Yvette Monet said Friday that damage was mostly above a Starbucks at the Via Bellagio shops and is still being assessed.

