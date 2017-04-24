The 'Butch' Stewart legacy

Of all those arts in which the wise excel, nature's chief masterpiece is writing well Only those who are endowed with the literary prowess of which the author speaks should attempt to retell the Gordon "Butch" Stewart story - a complex tale of one man's extraordinary journeys and events that have impacted massive numbers of people and brought the world to the Caribbean. Even then, who better to tell the story than the man himself who has lived those unbelievable moments that now challenge writers to find unused words for new accolades? At least according to conventional wisdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.