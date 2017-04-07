Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Extend...

Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Extended Stay America

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Extended Stay America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to buyback $100 million in shares on Thursday, January 5th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases.

