St. Regis brand to enter Los Cabos market in 2021
Los Cabos's first hotel under Marriott International's St. Regis luxury brand will open in 2021 about three miles west of Cabo San Lucas. The St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira will have 120 rooms - all with ocean views - and 60 residences.
