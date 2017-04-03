Special Day Room Rates are Available at Three Hotels across Marriott Miami Airport Campus
Hotels near Miami airport are providing up to 30 percent off of rates for visits with same-day arrival and departure /PRNewswire/ -- Providing a solution for guests in need of daytime accommodations, Marriott Miami Airport Campus is offering premium day rates for rooms near At up to 30 percent off of regular rates, the Day Room Rates are perfect for long airport layovers, resting before a cruise or preparing for a meeting without distractions. The rates are available at Courtyard Miami Airport , Residence Inn Miami Airport and Miami Airport Marriott , all part of Marriott Miami Airport Campus.
