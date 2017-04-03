Renovation completed at hotel near Duke University Medical Center

The former Brookwood Inn near Duke University Medical Center has completed its transformation into a Cambria Hotel, a chain run by Choice Hotels International Inc. The 33-year-old property was acquired in 2015 for $10.2 million by the Florida-based Robert Finvarb Cos. and the Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality, according to county records.

