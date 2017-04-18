Propeller tech festival, now 'Propelify,' returns to Hoboken May 18

HOBOKEN -- The Propeller Fest , an inovation festival that drew 8,000 techies to Hoboken from around the world last year, is returning to the Mile Square City on May 18, with a new name and a big discount for residents, organizers and city officials say. The renamed gathering, Propelify Innovation Festival 2017, will include more than 40 speakers on 2 stages along Hoboken's Hudson River waterfront, according to the festival website .

