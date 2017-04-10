Profit Drops at Heathrow Hotels Despite Record Airport Passenger Numbers

Despite Heathrow Airport recording its best ever February, with a 5.5 per cent increase in passenger numbers, profit per room at nearby hotels fell by 4.3 per cent as a result of falling RevPAR and rising costs. Growth in profit per room at hotels in the West Midlands has been fuelled by record top line performance as the region continues to grow occupancy beyond previous levels, even during historic low periods, according to the latest data from HotStats.

