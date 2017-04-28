Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott International Inc
Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,447,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC