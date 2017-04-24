Paulin Unveils Legislation Targeting ...

Paulin Unveils Legislation Targeting Human Trafficking

12 hrs ago Read more: The Eastchester Daily Voice

State assemblywoman Amy Paulin announced Thursday she is working to curtail human trafficking in New York by developing legislation that would require hotel and motel employees to receive training to be able to recognize the practice. "Hotels and motels are prime locations for traffickers to bring their victims for the purpose of selling them," Paulin said.

