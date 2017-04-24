Omni Hotels & Resorts Acquires Remianing Interest in Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center
Omni Hotels & Resorts announced today that it has acquired Time Warner Inc.'s 50 percent interest in the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, and now has full ownership and management of the property. Omni Hotels & Resorts partnered with Turner Broadcasting in 2000 to acquire the hotel's south tower and build the 600-room north tower, which opened in 2003.
