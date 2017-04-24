Novotel London Canary Wharf Opens in London

The 39-story Novotel London Canary Wharf features 313 rooms, 26 individually designed suites, a New York-style gym and pool, nine design meeting rooms inspired by the goods brought into its surrounding commercial district, a ground floor coffee shop and contemporary bar and restaurant with rooftop terrace. The 39-story Novotel London Canary Wharf features 313 rooms, 26 individually designed suites, a New York-style gym and pool, nine design meeting rooms inspired by the goods brought into its surrounding commercial district, a ground floor coffee shop and contemporary bar and restaurant with rooftop terrace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.