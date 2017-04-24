Next 3 to 5 years will see 240 IHG hotels open in China, including 22 Hualuxe brand properties
InterContinental Hotels Group said it will launch its China-inspired brand Hualuxe on the global market when the time is right, adding to a series of initiatives undertaken in the past two years to woo Chinese travellers. The group, which owns brands including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express, opened its fifth Hualuxe hotel, and its 300th property in Greater China, in Zhangjiakou on Wednesday.
