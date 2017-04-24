Next 3 to 5 years will see 240 IHG hotels open in China, including 22 Hualuxe brand properties

InterContinental Hotels Group said it will launch its China-inspired brand Hualuxe on the global market when the time is right, adding to a series of initiatives undertaken in the past two years to woo Chinese travellers. The group, which owns brands including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express, opened its fifth Hualuxe hotel, and its 300th property in Greater China, in Zhangjiakou on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.