Moxy Hotels Named 2016 Up-and-Coming Hotelier by Boutique Design
Moxy Hotels , Marriott International's bold new experiential brand, has been named by Boutique Design as an up-and-coming hotelier for 2016. This marks the third year for the prestigious award, which in the past has recognized companies that are becoming major influencers in the hotel industry.
