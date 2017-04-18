Marriott International reveals future of new brand portfolio across Middle East and Africa
Marriott International's newly combined portfolio has 247 hotels, 54,000 rooms, in 30 countries with 17 operating brands across the Middle East & Africa ) continues to strengthen its position across the Middle East and Africa region, with projected growth across 38 countries and 150,000 rooms, operational and pipeline, by 2022. The new additions will bolster Marriott International's existing collection of 247 hotels and 54,000 rooms in 30 countries across the region.
