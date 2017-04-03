Marriott International plans seven new Scottish hotels
The proposals have been welcomed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been meeting representatives of the company in New York. Ms Sturgeon, who has been on a five-day visit to America to promote trade and investment, said: "Despite the uncertainty brought about by Brexit, Scotland's economy and tourism sectors remain strong and I am delighted that big businesses like Marriott International are choosing to show their confidence by investing here.
