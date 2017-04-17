Man's body recovered from pond in Urbandale
A dive team has recovered the body of a man from a pond in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale. Police were first called to the Extended Stay America hotel around 9 p.m. Saturday, where a man reported that his brother and another man had been swimming in the pond near the hotel when one of them went missing.
