Listen Up! W Hotels Worldwide Unveils First W Sound Suite In North America

Debuting at W Seattle, a Bold Global Music Capital, the W Sound Suite Will Allow Music Artists and Hotel Guests a Chance to Eat, Sleep, Record, Repeat in a Private Music Studio /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International , in partnership with Coca-Cola, today unveiled the first W Sound Suite to launch in . The private music studio, writer's room and lounge offers a retreat for musicians and producers to write and record tracks while on the road.

