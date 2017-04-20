Lee County hotels part of potential credit card data breach
Hotel Indigo in Fort Myers is one of several hotels potentially involved in a nationwide credit card data breach. Several InterContinental Hotels Group franchisees across the country were alerted to patterns of unauthorized charges to credit and debit cards that were used at front desks between Sept.
