Leading Tech Media Recognize Marriott International's Innovative "Win ...

Marriott International received the coveted Digital 50 Award from IDG Enterprise -the leading enterprise technology media company composed of CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld, ITworld and Network World. The Digital EDGE 50 award honored Marriott's "Win the Stay" digital strategy, which is enabling the company to connect with next gen travelers on digital and mobile platforms throughout their travel journey.
