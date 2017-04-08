Las Vegas draws more millennial, firs...

Las Vegas draws more millennial, first-time visitors

A third of Las Vegas tourists last year were millennials - those between 18 to 35 - up from less than a quarter in 2015, according to a report commissioned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and released Wednesday. The increase in younger visitors is undoubtedly good news to the destination that has been adding attractions to remain relevant to a generation not as fond of gambling as their elders.

