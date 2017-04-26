JQH Launches PURE Guestrooms in Six Hotels Across the United States...

JQH Launches PURE Guestrooms in Six H...

John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts today announced that as a part of the company's commitment to innovation and an enhanced guest experience, JQH is collaborating with PURE Solutions to help create some of the freshest sleeping environments in the hospitality industry. Initially, JQH is launching PURE guestrooms in six of the award-winning company's hotels spanning five states, including Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas.

