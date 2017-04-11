InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows
Media coverage about InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC