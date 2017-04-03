InterContinental Hotels Group on expansion mode2 min ago

InterContinental Hotels Group on expa...

InterContinental Hotels Group on expansion mode

Apr 7

Chennai, Apr 7 Hospitality service provider InterContinental Hotels Group today announced launch of its first property under the Holiday Inn brand in the city. The 202-room Holiday Inn Hotel is located on the Old Mahabalipuram Road or the Information Technology Corridor, home to a number of IT companies, a company press release said here.

