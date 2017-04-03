InterContinental Hotels Group Dead Sea Hotels Training Academy hosts awareness sessions in Al Ghor

Last month, with the support of the Economic Growth Through Sustainable Tourism Project in Jordan, Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development and Ghor Al Mazraa Club, the InterContinental Hotels Group Dead Sea Hotels Training Academy conducted a series of awareness sessions in Ghor Al Mazraa and Al Shouneh Al Janoubieh. During the sessions, representatives of the Academy shed light on its work and objectives among those residing in the Academy's vicinity.

