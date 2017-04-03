IHG expands footprint in South West Asia.
Building on Holiday Inn brand family's success, IHG open a new Holiday Inn in Chennai and signs three Holiday Inn Express hotels with existing owners InterContinental Hotels Group announced the opening of the Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway. The 202 room hotel marks the fifth IHG Hotel in Chennai and the first Holiday Inn in the city.
