IHG announces opening of first HI featuring brand's new H4 design.

InterContinental Hotels Group announces the opening of the new-build 153-room Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham hotel in Bellingham, Washington and it is the first Holiday Inn property to open featuring the brand's new H4 design, which was developed in collaboration with Holiday Inn hotel owners and frequent guests to meet the changing needs of modern leisure and business travelers. Eric Lent, Vice President, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza Brands, The Americas, IHG said: "Since its inception more than 60 years ago, the Holiday Inn brand has been a part of countless memorable experiences for travelers the world over.

