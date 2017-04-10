Hyatt Regency Amsterdam Hotel Opens
The hotel's 211 guestrooms, including 15 suites, range in size from 322 square feet for a standard room to 1,356 square feet for the Spinoza Suite. Inspired by the invigorating greenery of the hotel's surroundings that is home to leafy boulevards, the city's botanical garden and ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo, each guestroom is elegantly decorated with blooming floral and botanical artwork.
