Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Board of Directors Authorizes Share Buyback Plan

10 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Host Hotels and Resorts declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program, which permits the company to buyback $500 million in shares on Wednesday, February 22nd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases.

