Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham Opens With New H4 Design
InterContinental Hotels Group has unveiled the opening of the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham hotel in Bellingham, WA. The new-build, 153-room property is the first to open with the brand's new H4 design, which was developed in collaboration with Holiday Inn hotel owners and frequent guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC