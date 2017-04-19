Holiday Inn hotel chain reveals malware attack that stole credit card info The attack infiltrated front-desk registers at 1,775 hotels including Holiday inn, Crowne Plaza and Kimpton chains Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2oWfqJB SAN FRANCISCO - Front desk cash registers at more than 1,200 hotels in the InterContinental Hotels Group, which includes the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza brands, were infected with malware that stole customer debit and credit card data between September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016, the company said. The hotel chain has not published a full list of the properties that were affected but instead offered a state-by-state lookup page .

