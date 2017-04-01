Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,449 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period.
