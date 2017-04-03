Hess's Bakken Based MLP Finally Starts Trading On April 5th
Shares in the MLP will start trading , but it's too late to get in on the IPO units . I suspect given the rise in WTI back above $51, combined with the Dakota Access Pipeline coming into service, units in HESM will likely trade above the IPO range.
