Hackers hit IHG hotels in Milford and Connecticut
IHG disclosed breaches of its payment systems at some of its Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels in Connecticut and nationally, for varying stretches between September and December 2016. IHG disclosed breaches of its payment systems at some of its Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels in Connecticut and nationally, for varying stretches between September and December 2016.
